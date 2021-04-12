How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels on April 12, 2021 Live Online: TV Channels/Live Stream

On Monday, April 12, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

When: Monday, April 12, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT

TV: Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports Kansas City

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in LA the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Prime Ticket. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Prime Ticket or Fox Sports Kansas City – this is your only option to stream Royals and Angels games on your local RSN all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

