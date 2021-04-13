 Skip to Content
How to Watch Royals vs. Angels Live Stream on April 13, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in LA the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Prime Ticket.  Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Prime Ticket or Fox Sports Kansas City – this is your only option to stream Royals and Angels games on your local RSN all year long.

Danny Duffy pitches for Kansas City, while Dylan Bundy pitches for the Angels. The teams meet for the first time this season. Los Angeles leads the season series 1-0.

The Royals finished 15-15 in home games in 2020. Kansas City hit .244 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 97 total doubles last year.

The Angels finished 10-19 in road games in 2020. Los Angeles averaged 8.4 hits with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 97 total doubles last year.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

