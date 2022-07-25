How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on July 25, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, July 25, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Royals take on the Angels in first of 3-game series

Los Angeles Angels (40-55, fourth in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (38-57, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Noah Syndergaard (5-7, 4.00 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Royals: Zack Greinke (3-6, 4.64 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -112, Angels -108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Los Angeles Angels on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Kansas City is 21-28 in home games and 38-57 overall. The Royals have a 29-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles is 40-55 overall and 18-28 in road games. The Angels are 32-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Monday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 14 home runs, 20 walks and 51 RBI while hitting .255 for the Royals. Nicky Lopez is 14-for-36 with a double, a triple and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 15 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 14-for-38 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .297 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by two runs

Angels: 2-8, .208 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Bobby Witt Jr.: day-to-day (hamstring), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (blister), Jon Heasley: 15-Day IL (shoudler), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)