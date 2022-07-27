MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on July 27, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels

For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Live TV Streaming Option

Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City

Los Angeles Angels vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Royals and Angels play, winner secures 3-game series

Los Angeles Angels (41-56, fourth in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (39-58, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Janson Junk (0-0); Royals: Brad Keller (5-10, 4.34 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -134, Angels +113; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Angels play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Kansas City has a 22-29 record at home and a 39-58 record overall. Royals hitters have a collective .310 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Los Angeles has a 19-29 record in road games and a 41-56 record overall. The Angels have a 28-16 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Royals hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield has 21 doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. is 10-for-31 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jared Walsh has 17 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani is 9-for-35 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .282 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored by three runs

Angels: 3-7, .210 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Angel Zerpa: day-to-day (right knee), Bobby Witt Jr.: day-to-day (hamstring), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (blister), Jon Heasley: 15-Day IL (shoudler), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)