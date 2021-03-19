 Skip to Content
How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels Spring Training Game on March 19, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, March 19, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports West and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Kansas City (soon to be Bally Sports Kansas City), while in Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Fox Sports West (soon to be Bally Sports West).  Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports West or Fox Sports Kansas City – this is your only option to stream Royals and Angels games on your local RSN all year long.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Fox Sports West and Fox Sports Kansas City + 35 Top Cable Channels

