How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on August 12, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, August 12, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City + 35 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Royals host the Dodgers to begin 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (77-33, first in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (47-66, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (13-1, 2.30 ERA, .89 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-7, 4.79 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -233, Royals +190; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday to open a three-game series.

Kansas City is 47-66 overall and 28-32 at home. Royals hitters are batting a collective .247, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Los Angeles has a 37-18 record on the road and a 77-33 record overall. The Dodgers have gone 58-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 19 doubles, five triples and 15 home runs while hitting .256 for the Royals. MJ Melendez is 10-for-37 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Trea Turner has 30 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 81 RBI while hitting .308 for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 15-for-45 with five doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .265 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Dodgers: 10-0, .304 batting average, 2.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 45 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Max Muncy: day-to-day (hand), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

