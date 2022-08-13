MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on August 13, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Dodgers look to extend win streak, play the Royals

Los Angeles Dodgers (78-33, first in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (47-67, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (1-0, .64 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Royals: Brad Keller (6-12, 4.45 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -253, Royals +205; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to keep an 11-game win streak alive when they take on the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City is 28-33 in home games and 47-67 overall. The Royals are 35-12 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles is 38-18 in road games and 78-33 overall. The Dodgers have hit 144 total home runs to rank sixth in MLB play.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: MJ Melendez has 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 41 RBI for the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino is 11-for-33 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 37 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 14-for-43 with five doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .258 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Dodgers: 10-0, .295 batting average, 2.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 46 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)