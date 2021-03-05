How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training Live Stream on March 5, 2021

On Friday, March 5, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST, the Kansas City Royals face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In the Los Angeles area, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. If you want to stream games on Spectrum SportsNet LA all season long, you will need a subscription to available with a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

If you are a Royals fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City) all season long, you will need a subscription to available with a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV. You can stream Royals/Dodgers on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, iOS, and Android.

Live TV Streaming Option