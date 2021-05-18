How to Watch Brewers vs. Royals Live Online on May 18, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Kansas City and Milwaukee will meet on Tuesday. Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 1.64 ERA, .73 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Royals: Kris Bubic (0-0, 1.42 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 10 strikeouts).

The Royals are 8-12 on their home turf. Kansas City has hit 37 home runs this season, last in the American League. Salvador Perez leads the team with nine, averaging one every 17.3 at-bats.

The Brewers have gone 11-8 away from home. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .214 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Kolten Wong leads the team with a mark of .266.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with 18 extra base hits and is batting .282.

