How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals on TV via Live Stream on June 4, 2021: Betting Odds, Pitchers

On Friday, June 4, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Matt Shoemaker (2-6, 5.90 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Royals: Brad Keller (5-4, 5.68 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Royals are 14-18 against opponents from the AL Central. The Kansas City offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the majors. Andrew Benintendi leads the team with a mark of .297.

The Twins are 10-14 against AL Central Division opponents. Minnesota has slugged .423, good for third in the majors. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a .494 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Royals won the last meeting 6-5. Jakob Junis secured his second victory and Salvador Perez went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBI for Kansas City. Hansel Robles registered his second loss for Minnesota.

