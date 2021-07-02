How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online Without Cable on July 2, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 2, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: J.A. Happ (4-3, 5.83 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) Royals: Brady Singer (3-6, 4.70 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

LINE: Royals -110, Twins -106; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City enters the game as losers of their last nine games.

The Royals are 15-23 against AL Central opponents. Kansas City has hit 79 home runs this season, last in the American League. Salvador Perez leads the team with 19, averaging one every 16.5 at-bats.

The Twins have gone 14-19 against division opponents. Minnesota has slugged .433, good for fifth in the MLB. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a .584 slugging percentage, including 30 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Twins won the last meeting 2-1. Luke Farrell earned his first victory and Miguel Sano went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI for Minnesota. Brady Singer took his fifth loss for Kansas City.

