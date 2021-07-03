How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online Without Cable on July 3, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Griffin Jax (1-0, 7.82 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Royals: Danny Duffy (4-3, 2.44 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins head to take on the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

The Royals are 19-19 in home games in 2020. Kansas City has slugged .392 this season. Adalberto Mondesi leads the team with a mark of .833.

The Twins are 16-24 in road games. Minnesota hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .314 this season, led by Nelson Cruz with a mark of .370.

The Royals won the last meeting 7-4. Richard Lovelady earned his first victory and Hanser Alberto went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Kansas City. J.A. Happ took his fourth loss for Minnesota.

