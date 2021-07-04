MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online Without Cable on July 4, 2021: TV Streaming

On Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (3-3, 5.56 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Royals: Brad Keller (6-8, 6.67 ERA, 1.86 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

LINE: Royals +120, Twins -137; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Minnesota will meet on Sunday.

The Royals are 20-19 on their home turf. Kansas City is averaging 3.9 RBI per game this season. Salvador Perez leads the team with 50 total runs batted in.

The Twins are 16-25 on the road. The Minnesota offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, Nelson Cruz leads the team with a mark of .306.

The Royals won the last meeting 6-3. Kyle Zimmer earned his fourth victory and Edward Olivares went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Kansas City. Griffin Jax took his first loss for Minnesota.

