How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins Game Live Online on April 19, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Kansas City and Fox Sports Kansas City + 35 Top Cable Channels

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Royals begin 3-game series against the Twins

Minnesota Twins (2-6) vs. Kansas City Royals (3-5)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (0-0, .00 ERA, .50 WHIP, three strikeouts); Royals: Carlos Hernandez (0-0, 8.31 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, one strikeout)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -113, Royals -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Minnesota Twins to open a three-game series.

Kansas City went 74-88 overall and 39-42 at home a season ago. The Royals pitching staff had a 4.64 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.6 strikeouts and 3.8 walks per nine innings.

Minnesota had a 73-89 record overall and a 35-46 record in road games last season. The Twins averaged 3.2 extra base hits per game, including 1.4 home runs.

INJURIES: Royals: Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Sonny Gray: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Byron Buxton: day-to-day (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jorge Alcala: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

