How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Game Live Online on April 20, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports North≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports North≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Kansas City≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Kansas City≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City + 35 Top Cable Channels

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Royals bring 1-0 series lead over Twins into game 2

Minnesota Twins (2-7) vs. Kansas City Royals (4-5)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Paddack (0-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, three strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (0-1, 10.80 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -130, Royals +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins.

Kansas City had a 74-88 record overall and a 39-42 record at home last season. The Royals pitching staff put up a 4.64 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.6 strikeouts and 3.8 walks per nine innings.

Minnesota went 73-89 overall and 35-46 on the road a season ago. The Twins slugged .423 with a .737 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Royals: Carlos Santana: day-to-day (undisclosed), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Sonny Gray: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Byron Buxton: day-to-day (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jorge Alcala: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

