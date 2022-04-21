MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins Game Live Online on April 21, 2022: Streaming

On Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Royals host the Twins on 3-game home win streak

Minnesota Twins (2-8) vs. Kansas City Royals (5-5)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (1-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Royals: Zack Greinke (0-0, 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, one strikeout)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -121, Royals +102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Minnesota Twins.

Kansas City had a 74-88 record overall and a 39-42 record at home last season. The Royals averaged 8.3 hits per game last season and totaled 163 home runs.

Minnesota had a 73-89 record overall and a 35-46 record on the road last season. The Twins averaged 8.1 hits per game last season while batting a collective .241 and slugging .423.

INJURIES: Royals: Carlos Santana: day-to-day (undisclosed), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Sonny Gray: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Byron Buxton: day-to-day (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jorge Alcala: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)