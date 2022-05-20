How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on May 20, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, May 20, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Royals host the Twins to start 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (22-16, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (14-23, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Devin Smeltzer (0-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, two strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (2-2, 3.30 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -129, Royals +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals begin a three-game series at home against the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

Kansas City has an 8-12 record in home games and a 14-23 record overall. The Royals are 10-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Minnesota has gone 13-8 in home games and 22-16 overall. The Twins have hit 40 total home runs to rank eighth in the majors.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dozier has eight doubles, two triples, four home runs and 11 RBI while hitting .296 for the Royals. Whit Merrifield is 14-for-44 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Byron Buxton has five doubles, 11 home runs and 20 RBI for the Twins. Gary Sanchez is 9-for-33 with five doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.55 ERA, even run differential

Twins: 5-5, .253 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Royals: Michael A. Taylor: 10-Day IL (illness), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (left hip), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (groin), Bailey Ober: 10-Day IL (groin), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)