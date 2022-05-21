MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on May 21, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals meet in game 2 of series

Minnesota Twins (23-16, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (14-24, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (4-2, 2.39 ERA, .96 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Royals: Brad Keller (1-3, 2.89 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -141, Royals +121; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins meet the Kansas City Royals leading the series 1-0.

Kansas City has a 14-24 record overall and an 8-13 record in home games. The Royals are 10-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Minnesota is 23-16 overall and 13-8 at home. The Twins have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .391.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Max Kepler has five doubles, five home runs and 16 RBI while hitting .252 for the Twins. Luis Arraez is 9-for-26 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .271 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Twins: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Royals: Ronald Bolanos: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Michael A. Taylor: 10-Day IL (illness), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (left hip), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (groin), Bailey Ober: 10-Day IL (groin), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)