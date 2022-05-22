How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on May 22, 2022: Viewing Options, Streaming, & TV Channels

On Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Royals bring home losing streak into matchup against the Twins

Minnesota Twins (24-16, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (14-25, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (1-1, 2.75 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals look to stop their three-game home skid with a victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Kansas City has an 8-14 record in home games and a 14-25 record overall. The Royals have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .232.

Minnesota has a 24-16 record overall and a 13-8 record at home. The Twins have a 17-1 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams square off Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Twins lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield has six doubles, two home runs and 17 RBI while hitting .201 for the Royals. Hunter Dozier is 13-for-36 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Byron Buxton has five doubles and 11 home runs for the Twins. Luis Arraez is 11-for-29 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .275 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Twins: 6-4, .260 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Ronald Bolanos: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Michael A. Taylor: 10-Day IL (illness), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (left hip), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (groin), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)