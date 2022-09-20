How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on September 20, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

