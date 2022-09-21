MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on September 21, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins meet in game 2 of series

Minnesota Twins (73-75, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (59-88, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (1-2, 3.49 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-11, 5.09 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -146, Royals +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins, leading the series 1-0.

Kansas City has gone 35-41 at home and 59-88 overall. Royals hitters have a collective .306 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

Minnesota has a 30-43 record in road games and a 73-75 record overall. The Twins have a 30-13 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the 18th time these teams match up this season. The Twins hold a 12-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 28 doubles, six triples and 20 home runs for the Royals. MJ Melendez is 8-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Gio Urshela has 25 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 59 RBI for the Twins. Nick Gordon is 11-for-32 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .225 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Twins: 4-6, .242 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Sandy Leon: day-to-day (knee), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)