How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on September 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Royals host the Twins on 3-game home win streak

Minnesota Twins (73-76, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (60-88, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Josh Winder (4-4, 4.17 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Royals: Jonathan Heasley (3-8, 5.09 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -131, Royals +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Minnesota Twins aiming to continue a three-game home winning streak.

Kansas City is 36-41 at home and 60-88 overall. The Royals have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .243.

Minnesota is 30-44 in road games and 73-76 overall. The Twins have a 61-30 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams match up Thursday for the 19th time this season. The Twins are up 12-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 28 doubles, six triples and 20 home runs while hitting .252 for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 15-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 29 doubles, a triple and eight home runs while hitting .313 for the Twins. Nick Gordon is 9-for-33 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by six runs

Twins: 4-6, .244 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)