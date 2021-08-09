How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online Without Cable on August 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, August 9, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (7-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) Royals: Carlos Hernandez (3-1, 4.12 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

LINE: Royals +151, Yankees -177; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and New York will play on Monday.

The Royals are 28-25 in home games in 2020. Kansas City has a collective batting average of .241 this season, led by Nicky Lopez with an average of .277.

The Yankees are 29-25 on the road. New York has slugged .391 this season. Aaron Judge leads the team with a mark of .503.

The Yankees won the last meeting 8-1. Jameson Taillon recorded his second victory and Judge went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI for New York. Brad Keller registered his eighth loss for Kansas City.

Live TV Streaming Option