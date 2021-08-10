How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees Live Online Without Cable on August 10, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (0-0, 2.15 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Royals: Daniel Lynch (2-3, 6.05 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

LINE: Royals +136, Yankees -158; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and New York will face off on Tuesday.

The Royals are 28-26 on their home turf. Kansas City is slugging .387 as a unit. Salvador Perez leads the club with a .506 slugging percentage, including 45 extra-base hits and 27 home runs.

The Yankees have gone 30-25 away from home. New York has slugged .392 this season. Aaron Judge leads the team with a mark of .504.

The Yankees won the last meeting 8-6. Clay Holmes notched his fourth victory and Luke Voit went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for New York. Greg Holland took his fifth loss for Kansas City.

