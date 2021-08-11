MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online Without Cable on August 11, 2021: Streaming

On Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: TBD Royals: Brady Singer (3-7, 5.13 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

LINE: Royals +103, Yankees -122; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Joey Gallo and the Yankees will take on the Royals Wednesday.

The Royals are 29-26 in home games in 2020. Kansas City is hitting a collective batting average of .242 this season, led by Salvador Perez with an average of .278.

The Yankees are 30-26 on the road. New York is slugging .391 as a unit. Aaron Judge leads the team with a slugging percentage of .501.

The Royals won the last meeting 8-4. Josh Staumont recorded his second victory and Perez went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI for Kansas City. Nestor Cortes Jr. registered his first loss for New York.

