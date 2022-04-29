How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals Game Live Online on April 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, April 29, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees

In New York, Kansas City, and Nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For the opening half of the season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Royals host the Yankees to start 3-game series

New York Yankees (12-6, first in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (7-10, second in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (0-0, 1.15 ERA, .64 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (0-1, 14.14 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -205, Royals +172; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the New York Yankees to begin a three-game series.

Kansas City has a 5-5 record in home games and a 7-10 record overall. The Royals have a 6-3 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

New York has a 9-3 record in home games and a 12-6 record overall. The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .239.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi ranks third on the Royals with a .393 batting average, and has a double, a triple, a home run, five walks and 10 RBI. Bobby Witt Jr. is 11-for-40 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

Anthony Rizzo has four doubles and five home runs for the Yankees. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 12-for-30 with two doubles and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .211 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored by one run

Yankees: 8-2, .248 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Adalberto Mondesi: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)