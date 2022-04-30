How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees Game Live Online on April 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Yankees look to prolong win streak, take on the Royals

New York Yankees (13-6, first in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (7-11, third in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (1-0, 4.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Royals: Carlos Hernandez (0-0, 6.43 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -208, Royals +175; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees look to keep a three-game win streak intact when they play the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City has gone 5-6 at home and 7-11 overall. The Royals have gone 2-4 in games decided by one run.

New York has gone 9-3 at home and 13-6 overall. The Yankees are 7-3 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has a .391 batting average to rank third on the Royals, and has a double, a triple and a home run. Bobby Witt Jr. is 10-for-39 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

Anthony Rizzo leads the Yankees with 10 extra base hits (four doubles and six home runs). Aaron Judge is 11-for-38 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .211 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Yankees: 8-2, .248 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Adalberto Mondesi: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)