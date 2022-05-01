MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals Game Live Online on May 1, 2022: Streaming/Viewing Options

On Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: YES Network, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Royals host New York Yankees, look to break home skid

New York Yankees (14-6, first in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (7-12, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (1-0, 2.08 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (2-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -195, Royals +164; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals take on the New York Yankees looking to break a three-game home slide.

Kansas City is 7-12 overall and 5-7 at home. The Royals are 2-4 in games decided by one run.

New York has a 9-3 record at home and a 14-6 record overall. The Yankees rank fourth in the AL with 24 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has a double, a triple and a home run for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 7-for-38 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Hicks is seventh on the Yankees with a .306 batting average, and has a home run, 10 walks and four RBI. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 12-for-31 with six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .203 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Yankees: 9-1, .260 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Joey Gallo: day-to-day (groin), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)