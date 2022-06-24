How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on June 24, 2022: Streaming Options

On Friday, June 24, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Oakland Athletics

Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Athletics visit the Royals to begin 3-game series

Oakland Athletics (23-48, fifth in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (25-43, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -135, Athletics +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Oakland Athletics to open a three-game series.

Kansas City has a 25-43 record overall and a 12-21 record in home games. Royals hitters are batting a collective .237, which ranks eighth in the AL.

Oakland is 23-48 overall and 15-19 on the road. The Athletics have a 16-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 10 home runs, 14 walks and 36 RBI while hitting .240 for the Royals. Whit Merrifield is 10-for-40 with two doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Seth Brown has 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 32 RBI for the Athletics. Sean Murphy is 9-for-32 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .225 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by six runs

Athletics: 2-8, .194 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Salvador Perez: day-to-day (thumb), Joel Payamps: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Sam Moll: day-to-day (covid-19), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)