How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on June 25, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Oakland Athletics

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Oakland Athletics games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Oakland Athletics. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Athletics bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Royals

Oakland Athletics (23-49, fifth in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (26-43, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jared Koenig (1-2, 6.59 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, six strikeouts); Royals: Brad Keller (2-8, 4.30 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -164, Athletics +141; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics look to stop their four-game skid with a victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City has gone 13-21 at home and 26-43 overall. The Royals are 18-9 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Oakland is 23-49 overall and 15-20 in road games. The Athletics have an 11-6 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Royals hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 10 home runs, 14 walks and 36 RBI while hitting .240 for the Royals. Andrew Benintendi is 12-for-40 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Seth Brown leads the Athletics with nine home runs while slugging .420. Sean Murphy is 11-for-33 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .224 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by one run

Athletics: 2-8, .189 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (blister), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Joel Payamps: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Sam Moll: day-to-day (covid-19), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)