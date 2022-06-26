How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on June 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Oakland Athletics

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Oakland Athletics. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Royals and Athletics meet to determine series winner

Oakland Athletics (24-49, fifth in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (26-44, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-5, 5.98 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (3-2, 4.34 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -164, Athletics +141; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Kansas City is 26-44 overall and 13-22 in home games. The Royals have a 9-30 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Oakland is 24-49 overall and 16-20 on the road. The Athletics have an 8-4 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Royals have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with 32 extra base hits (16 doubles, five triples and 11 home runs). Salvador Perez is 5-for-25 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Seth Brown ranks second on the Athletics with 24 extra base hits (13 doubles, two triples and nine home runs). Sean Murphy is 12-for-35 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Athletics: 3-7, .212 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (blister), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Joel Payamps: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Sam Moll: day-to-day (covid-19), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)