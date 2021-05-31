How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on May 31, 2021: TV Options/Channels

On Monday, May 31, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, AT&T TV is the only streaming option for Kansas City Royals games.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Pirates travel to face the Kansas City Royals on Monday. Pirates: Chad Kuhl (0-1, 0.00 ERA) Royals: Mike Minor (3-2, 4.83 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 61 strikeouts).

The Royals are 12-13 on their home turf. Kansas City has slugged .376 this season. Salvador Perez leads the club with a .482 slugging percentage, including 21 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Pirates are 10-17 in road games. Pittsburgh has hit 36 home runs this season, last in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads them with six, averaging one every 29.7 at-bats.

The Royals won the last meeting 9-6. Kyle Zimmer earned his second victory and Jorge Soler went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI for Kansas City. Mitch Keller took his third loss for Pittsburgh.