How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on June 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Kansas City and Pittsburgh will face off on Tuesday. Pirates: Wil Crowe (0-3, 5.67 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Royals: Brady Singer (2-4, 4.91 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 49 strikeouts).

The Royals are 13-13 on their home turf. Kansas City is hitting a collective batting average of .240 this season, led by Andrew Benintendi with an average of .294.

The Pirates have gone 10-18 away from home. Pittsburgh has hit 37 home runs this season, the lowest total in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads them with seven, averaging one every 26 at-bats.

The Royals won the last meeting 7-3. Mike Minor earned his fourth victory and Adalberto Mondesi went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Kansas City. Chad Kuhl registered his second loss for Pittsburgh.