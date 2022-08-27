 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on August 27, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. San Diego Padres

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports San Diego≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports San Diego≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Kansas City≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Kansas City≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City + 35 Top Cable Channels

San Diego Padres vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Padres take on the Royals after Azocar's 4-hit game

San Diego Padres (69-58, second in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (51-76, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (10-7, 3.39 ERA, .99 WHIP, 147 strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-8, 4.58 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -227, Royals +186; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Kansas City Royals after Jose Azocar had four hits on Friday in a 13-5 win over the Royals.

Kansas City has a 51-76 record overall and a 31-36 record at home. The Royals have gone 19-9 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

San Diego has gone 34-30 in road games and 69-58 overall. The Padres have the ninth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.74.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has a .254 batting average to lead the Royals, and has 21 doubles, six triples and 18 home runs. Salvador Perez is 10-for-35 with five RBI over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has 31 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 76 RBI while hitting .297 for the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim is 13-for-37 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .187 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Padres: 4-6, .233 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Royals: Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Jon Heasley: day-to-day (illness), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Jorge Alfaro: 10-Day IL (knee), Juan Soto: day-to-day (back), Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

