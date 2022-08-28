How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on August 28, 2022: TV/Viewing Options

On Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. San Diego Padres

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. San Diego Padres. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

San Diego Padres vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Padres bring 3-game road win streak into matchup with the Royals

San Diego Padres (70-58, second in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (51-77, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (7-6, 4.64 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Royals: Jonathan Heasley (1-7, 5.21 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -184, Royals +156; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres hit the road against the Kansas City Royals trying to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Kansas City has a 31-37 record at home and a 51-77 record overall. The Royals have a 37-12 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Diego has a 35-30 record on the road and a 70-58 record overall. The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.74.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 21 doubles, six triples and 18 home runs while hitting .254 for the Royals. Michael Massey is 5-for-31 with a home run over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto is fourth on the Padres with 45 extra base hits (20 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs). Jake Cronenworth is 10-for-35 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .192 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Padres: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Royals: Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Jon Heasley: day-to-day (illness), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Jorge Alfaro: 10-Day IL (knee), Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)