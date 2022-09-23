How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on September 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, September 23, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Seattle Mariners games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $69.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Royals take on the Mariners in first of 3-game series

Seattle Mariners (82-67, second in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (61-88, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (10-14, 4.01 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (9-4, 3.07 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 136 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals begin a three-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

Kansas City is 61-88 overall and 37-41 at home. The Royals have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .243.

Seattle has an 82-67 record overall and a 43-35 record in road games. The Mariners have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .389.

Friday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has a .254 batting average to rank second on the Royals, and has 29 doubles, six triples and 20 home runs. Salvador Perez is 14-for-39 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has 23 doubles, three triples and 27 home runs for the Mariners. Ty France is 8-for-36 with a double, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Mariners: 4-6, .204 batting average, 3.81 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Julio Rodriguez: day-to-day (back), Eugenio Suarez: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)