MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners Live Online on September 25, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Royals square off against the Mariners with series tied 1-1

Seattle Mariners (83-68, second in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (62-89, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (7-6, 2.85 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 154 strikeouts); Royals: Max Castillo (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -186, Royals +157; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Kansas City is 62-89 overall and 38-42 in home games. The Royals are 26-63 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Seattle is 83-68 overall and 44-36 on the road. The Mariners have a 55-9 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Mariners have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez has 22 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 74 RBI while hitting .255 for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. is 14-for-42 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .270 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Mariners: 4-6, .217 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (back), Eugenio Suarez: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)