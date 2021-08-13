How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online Without Cable on August 13, 2021: Streaming

On Friday, August 13, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (8-1, 0.00 ERA) Royals: Mike Minor (8-10, 5.39 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)

LINE: Royals +120, Cardinals -139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and St. Louis will play on Friday.

The Royals are 29-27 in home games in 2020. The Kansas City pitching staff averages 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, Mike Minor leads them with a mark of 8.8.

The Cardinals are 26-31 on the road. St. Louis has a collective on-base percentage of .304, led by Paul Goldschmidt with a mark of .343.

The Royals won the last meeting 6-5. Scott Barlow earned his fourth victory and Michael A. Taylor went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Kansas City. Alex Reyes took his fifth loss for St. Louis.

Live TV Streaming Option