How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online Without Cable on August 14, 2021: Live Stream/TV

On Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City.

Kansas City Royals vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jon Lester (3-6, 5.57 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) Royals: Brad Keller (7-11, 5.79 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

LINE: Royals -102, Cardinals -116; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals head to take on the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

The Royals are 29-28 on their home turf. Kansas City has slugged .386 this season. Salvador Perez leads the club with a .519 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.

The Cardinals are 27-31 in road games. The St. Louis offense has compiled a .236 batting average as a team this season, Paul Goldschmidt leads the team with a mark of .276.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 6-0. Jack Flaherty secured his ninth victory and Nolan Arenado went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for St. Louis. Mike Minor registered his 11th loss for Kansas City.

