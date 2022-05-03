How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Live Online on May 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Royals host the Cardinals on 4-game home skid

St. Louis Cardinals (12-9, second in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (7-14, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (2-1, 2.75 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Royals: Brad Keller (0-2, 2.19 ERA, .77 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -117, Royals -102; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals look to stop their four-game home slide with a win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Kansas City is 5-8 in home games and 7-14 overall. The Royals are 2-7 in games when they record at least eight hits.

St. Louis is 12-9 overall and 6-5 in home games. The Cardinals have gone 4-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi ranks fourth on the Royals with a .365 batting average, and has two doubles, a triple, a home run, seven walks and 10 RBI. Bobby Witt Jr. is 11-for-36 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with a .333 batting average, and has six doubles, six home runs, nine walks and 15 RBI. Paul Goldschmidt is 16-for-35 with two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .217 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .215 batting average, 3.03 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Royals: Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Tommy Edman: day-to-day (hip), Drew VerHagen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)