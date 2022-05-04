MLB TV Guide: How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Kansas City Royals Game Live Online on May 4, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Kansas City and St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest). This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Olivares leads Royals against the Cardinals after 4-hit game

St. Louis Cardinals (12-10, second in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (8-14, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (2-3, 4.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (0-2, 10.50 ERA, 2.08 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -141, Royals +121; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the St. Louis Cardinals after Edward Olivares had four hits against the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Kansas City has a 6-8 record at home and an 8-14 record overall. Royals hitters have a collective .293 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

St. Louis has a 6-5 record in home games and a 12-10 record overall. The Cardinals have gone 10-0 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Wednesday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has a .367 batting average to rank fourth on the Royals, and has two doubles, a triple and a home run. Bobby Witt Jr. is 12-for-36 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with six home runs while slugging .646. Paul Goldschmidt is 13-for-33 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .235 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .206 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Royals: Carlos Santana: day-to-day (ankle), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Yadier Molina: day-to-day (illness), Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)