How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on July 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 22, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Rays take on the Royals after Lowe's 4-hit game

Tampa Bay Rays (51-41, second in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (36-56, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (5-3, 3.22 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Royals: Brad Keller (5-9, 4.15 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -112, Rays -105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Kansas City Royals after Brandon Lowe’s four-hit game on Sunday.

Kansas City has a 36-56 record overall and a 19-27 record at home. The Royals are 27-10 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tampa Bay has gone 20-23 on the road and 51-41 overall. The Rays have gone 33-17 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with 36 extra base hits (18 doubles, five triples and 13 home runs). Vinnie Pasquantino is 10-for-38 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Randy Arozarena has 20 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 43 RBI while hitting .251 for the Rays. Harold Ramirez is 14-for-33 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .265 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Rays: 6-4, .260 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Royals: Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (blister), Jon Heasley: 15-Day IL (shoudler), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rays: Harold Ramirez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (forearm), Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (leg), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jeffrey Springs: 15-Day IL (leg), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)