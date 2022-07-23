How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on July 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Rays visit the Royals For Game #2

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Luis Patino (0-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, zero strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (4-3, 4.14 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -120, Royals +100; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Tampa Bay Rays for the season opener.

Kansas City went 74-88 overall and 39-42 in home games last season. The Royals pitching staff had a collective 4.64 ERA while averaging 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

Tampa Bay went 100-62 overall and 48-33 on the road a season ago. The Rays scored 5.3 runs per game while giving up four last season.

INJURIES: Royals: Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (blister), Jon Heasley: 15-Day IL (shoudler), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rays: Harold Ramirez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (leg), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jeffrey Springs: 15-Day IL (leg), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)