MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on July 24, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Tampa Bay Rays

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Royals and Rays play, winner takes 3-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (52-42, second in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (37-57, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (0-0); Royals: Kris Bubic (1-6, 6.02 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -146, Royals +124; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Kansas City Royals and the Tampa Bay Rays are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Kansas City has a 37-57 record overall and a 20-28 record at home. The Royals have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .246.

Tampa Bay has a 21-24 record in road games and a 52-42 record overall. The Rays are 34-18 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi is eighth on the Royals with a .318 batting average, and has 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 39 walks and 39 RBI. Bobby Witt Jr. is 15-for-43 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Ji-Man Choi has 16 doubles, seven home runs and 41 RBI for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 8-for-30 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .285 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rays: 7-3, .270 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Royals: Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (blister), Jon Heasley: 15-Day IL (shoudler), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rays: Harold Ramirez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (leg), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jeffrey Springs: 15-Day IL (leg), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)