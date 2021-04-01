MLB 2021 Opening Day TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Texas Rangers on April 1, 2021 Live Online
On Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Kansas City Royals vs. Texas Rangers
- When: Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
Watch Out-of-Market on MLB.TV
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals Preview
Projected Lineup
Kansas City Royals
Whit Merrifield, 2B
Andrew Benintendi, LF (L)
Carlos Santana, 1B (L)
Salvador Perez, C
Jorge Soler, DH
Hunter Dozier, 3B
Kyle Isbel, RF (L)
Michael A. Taylor, CF
Nicky Lopez, SS, (L)
Texas Rangers
Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS
David Dahl, LF (L)
Joey Gallo, RF (L)
Nate Lowe, 1B (L)
Nick Solak, 2B
Brock Holt, 3B
Jose Trevino, C
Ronald Guzmán, DH (L)
Leody Taveras, CF (S)