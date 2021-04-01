 Skip to Content
The Streamable
MLB 2021 Opening Day TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Texas Rangers on April 1, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Texas Rangers

Watch Out-of-Market on MLB.TV

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Kansas City≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Kansas City≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City + 35 Top Cable Channels

Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals Preview

Projected Lineup

Kansas City Royals

Whit Merrifield, 2B
Andrew Benintendi, LF (L)
Carlos Santana, 1B (L)
Salvador Perez, C
Jorge Soler, DH
Hunter Dozier, 3B
Kyle Isbel, RF (L)
Michael A. Taylor, CF
Nicky Lopez, SS, (L)

Texas Rangers

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS
David Dahl, LF (L)
Joey Gallo, RF (L)
Nate Lowe, 1B (L)
Nick Solak, 2B
Brock Holt, 3B
Jose Trevino, C
Ronald Guzmán, DH (L)
Leody Taveras, CF (S)

The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

