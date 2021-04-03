How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Texas Rangers on April 3, 2021 Live Online: TV Channels, Stream Links

On Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Texas Rangers

In Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City , while in Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Southwest or Fox Sports KC – this is your only option to stream Royals and Rangers games on your local RSN all year long.

