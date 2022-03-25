How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on March 25, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, March 25, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Extra, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Texas Rangers

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Extra. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports Extra, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

