How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on June 27, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, June 27, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Texas Rangers.

Kansas City Royals vs. Texas Rangers

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City

Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Rangers visit the Royals to begin 3-game series

Texas Rangers (34-37, second in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (26-45, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (5-2, 1.96 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (1-4, 7.41 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -138, Royals +117; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Texas Rangers to open a three-game series.

Kansas City has gone 13-23 in home games and 26-45 overall. The Royals have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .303.

Texas has a 34-37 record overall and a 17-17 record on the road. The Rangers have a 20-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Monday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has 11 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 25 RBI while hitting .295 for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. is 10-for-40 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 15 home runs while slugging .487. Nate Lowe is 10-for-37 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .226 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Rangers: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (blister), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Joel Payamps: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)