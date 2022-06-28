How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on June 28, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Texas Rangers

5-Day Free Trial

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City + 35 Top Cable Channels

Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Royals to break losing streak in matchup with the Rangers

Texas Rangers (35-37, second in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (26-46, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (3-3, 4.18 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Royals: Jonathan Heasley (1-3, 4.14 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -146, Royals +126; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals look to end their three-game slide when they play the Texas Rangers.

Kansas City is 26-46 overall and 13-24 at home. The Royals have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .237.

Texas has an 18-17 record on the road and a 35-37 record overall. The Rangers have hit 91 total home runs to rank eighth in MLB play.

The teams play Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Rangers are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield has 16 doubles, three home runs and 32 RBI while hitting .226 for the Royals. Andrew Benintendi is 12-for-42 with a home run over the past 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 28 RBI for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 12-for-40 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by six runs

Rangers: 6-4, .259 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (blister), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Joel Payamps: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)