MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on June 29, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Texas Rangers.

Kansas City Royals vs. Texas Rangers

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Royals look to end slide in game against the Rangers

Texas Rangers (36-37, second in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (26-47, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (1-5, 4.17 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Royals: Zack Greinke (1-4, 4.68 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -127, Royals +106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals head into a matchup with the Texas Rangers after losing four straight games.

Kansas City has a 13-25 record in home games and a 26-47 record overall. The Royals are 9-33 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Texas is 19-17 on the road and 36-37 overall. The Rangers have hit 92 total home runs to rank eighth in the majors.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Rangers are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 16 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 39 RBI for the Royals. Edward Olivares is 3-for-14 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager has 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 35 RBI while hitting .231 for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 14-for-40 with four doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .226 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .279 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (neck), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (blister), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Joel Payamps: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)